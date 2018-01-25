Keating Partnering with Risi Competizione for 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans Bid

Ben Keating, driver of the No. 33 Mercedes-AMG Team Riley Motorsports car in IMSA GTD, has announced that he will compete at the 24 Hours of Le Mans for a fourth straight year. He will drive with Risi Competizione in a Ferrari 488 GTE alongside Jeroen Bleekemolen, a prior Le Mans class winner and longtime co-driver of Keating's, at the June 16-17 event.

The Texan was given an automatic invitation to the race after winning the Bob Akin Award in 2017. This will be his second attempt at Le Mans in GTE-AM as he drove an SRT Viper GTS-R in the 2015 competition.

"It's a big honor to receive an invitation to Le Mans and I'm very proud of that," said Keating. "there's nothing like racing at Le Mans and to partner with Giuseppe Risi and his Risi Competizione with all their history and success is an exciting combination."