I'm on a Flight to the 2018 Rolex 24 at Daytona. What Do You Want to Know? 

Update: It's nearly a quarter past 2:00 PM EST. Everything below still stands.

I was supposed to be there already, but here I am, I'm still in the air. The delay of my first flight caused me to miss my connection, and now, I've departed from O'Hare in Chicago to finally land in the Sunshine State somewhere around dinner time. That being said, Thursday will mark The Drive's first day at this year's Rolex 24 at Daytona. We'll have a hefty crew at the race come Saturday, but until then, I'll be reporting from the pits and giving up-to-date info on everything IMSA. So, what do you want to know?

We'll be mingling with drivers and teams at Daytona International Speedway for the rest of the week, so if you've got any questions, now's the time to ask 'em. Whether it be a technical detail about your oh-so-favorite car or you want to know some history of the fabled day-long race, feel free to drop your inquiries in the comment section or on our Facebook feed. There, we'll be able to view your Q's and give an answer ASAP.