Formula 1 to Introduce New Minimum Driver Weight in 2019

The FIA is finalizing an official rule change that will require drivers to meet a minimum weight for the 2019 Formula 1 season. The regulation change will implement a minimum seat+driver weight of 80 kilograms, or approximately 176 pounds, to compete according to a report from Motorsport.

On its own, the car will need to weigh at least 660kg, a 6kg increase from current standards. The decision was discussed at the last F1 Strategy Group meeting which presented officials with an exact figure. Following further conversation by the Formula 1 Technical Working Group, a finalized proposal will be offered and agreed upon before the ruling goes into effect for 2019.

Driver weight became a concern during F1's V-8 era where teams pushed the limits and encouraged their drivers to lose what some considered an unhealthy amount of heft. The most recent publicized example of this took place between Force India and Sergio Perez when the team asked him to lose weight ahead of the 2017 season, albeit a measly four pounds.