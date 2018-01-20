Sir Stirling Moss Announces Retirement From Life in the Public Eye

Grand Prix hero and British racing archetype Sir Stirling Moss has decided to step away from the spotlight after spending the better part of his 88 years in the public eye. The famed driver recently underwent a 134-day stay in the hospital following a "slow recovery" from illness, ultimately leading to the decision.

The move was announced by Moss' son via their official website on Friday:

"Following his severe infections at the end of 2016 and his subsequent slow and arduous recovery, the decision has been made that, at the age of 88, the indefatigable man will finally retire, so that he and my mother can have some much-deserved rest and spend more time with each other and the rest of the family.

"The entire and extended Moss clan thank everyone for all their love and support over the years and we wish you all a happy and prosperous 2018."