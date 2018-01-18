Unser to Race at Pikes Peak for First Time in 29 Years

Al Unser Jr., two-time Indianapolis 500 winner and son of storied racer Al Unser, will once again compete at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in 2018. It will be Unser Jr.'s first time driving in the race since 1989, the year that marked a temporary halt to his Pikes Peak career during which he won "King of the Mountain" six years prior in 1983.

Unser Jr., or "Little Al," claimed his stake to fame during a successful IndyCar career that included a stellar run in the Championship Auto Racing Teams series as well as a stint with motorsport giant, Team Penske. His first victory at Indianapolis featured the closest finish in race history as Unser Jr. trumped Scott Goodyear by just 0.043 seconds. The American then returned to the Brickyard winner's circle in 1994, joining his father as well as his uncle, Bobby, as multi-time winners of the historic contest.