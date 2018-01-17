Dale Earnhardt Jr. To Make His On-Air Debut at the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics

NASCAR fan favorite, 26-time NASCAR Cup Series winner, and two-time Daytona 500 winning driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. was queued up to follow in the footsteps of many great sports figures after retirement: Join a broadcast team for their respective sport. Earnhardt Jr. was already announced to be joining the NBC Sports NASCAR crew for the 2018 season as an on-air analyst and contributor. His NBC debut is coming earlier than expected as he will be working both Super Bowl LII and the Winter Olympics.

NBC reports that Earnhardt Jr. will be traveling to Minneapolis and participate in NBC's Super Bowl Pre-Game Show. The NFL is embracing the winter weather of the Super Bowl location and Earnhardt Jr. will be participating in outdoor events and activities taking place in Minneapolis, according to NBC.

For the Winter Olympics, Earnhardt Jr. will be overseeing sports which in some way compare to his NASCAR history. NBC reports that Earnhardt Jr. will be visiting the speed skating venue at the Gangneung Ice Arena. He will also get to ride in an Olympic bobsled thanks to a certain social media invite from United States bobsledder Nick Cunningham.