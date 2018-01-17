Dale Earnhardt Jr. To Make His On-Air Debut at the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics
Previously expected to start with 2018 NASCAR season, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is going to join the broadcast teams for Super Bowl LII and the Winter Olympics.
NASCAR fan favorite, 26-time NASCAR Cup Series winner, and two-time Daytona 500 winning driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. was queued up to follow in the footsteps of many great sports figures after retirement: Join a broadcast team for their respective sport. Earnhardt Jr. was already announced to be joining the NBC Sports NASCAR crew for the 2018 season as an on-air analyst and contributor. His NBC debut is coming earlier than expected as he will be working both Super Bowl LII and the Winter Olympics.
NBC reports that Earnhardt Jr. will be traveling to Minneapolis and participate in NBC's Super Bowl Pre-Game Show. The NFL is embracing the winter weather of the Super Bowl location and Earnhardt Jr. will be participating in outdoor events and activities taking place in Minneapolis, according to NBC.
For the Winter Olympics, Earnhardt Jr. will be overseeing sports which in some way compare to his NASCAR history. NBC reports that Earnhardt Jr. will be visiting the speed skating venue at the Gangneung Ice Arena. He will also get to ride in an Olympic bobsled thanks to a certain social media invite from United States bobsledder Nick Cunningham.
“I’m excited to get to work with my new NBC family. Beginning with two huge events like the Super Bowl and Olympics, right out of the gate, should be quite the introduction. I’m looking forward to raising the profile of NASCAR, and all that we’re going to be doing during the 2018 season.” said Earnhardt Jr.
Earnhardt Jr. is who the people want. He was voted by fans to be NASCAR's Most Popular Driver for 15 years in a row, from 2003 through 2017. Getting him on camera at events outside the realm of NASCAR will surely be a treat.
- RELATEDDale Earnhardt Jr. Is Gifted His Father's Car for Final Talladega RaceEarnhardt Jr. is gifted his fathers 1979 Monte Carlo which was raced in his rookie season.READ NOW
- RELATEDDale Earnhardt Jr. Joins NBC Broadcast Team for 2018 NASCAR SeasonThe Intimidator Jr. will wax poetic about NASCAR on NBC next year.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch this Amazing Dale Earnhardt Jr. 'One Last Ride' Tribute Video from BudweiserThe clip features the legendary red, white, and black Budweiser Chevrolet that Dale Jr. made famous.READ NOW
- RELATEDDale Earnhardt Jr. Will Serve as the Grand Marshal for the Daytona 500 in 2018Dale Jr. will be back at Daytona, but not behind the wheel this time.READ NOW
- RELATEDDale Earnhardt Jr. Says Dealership Falsely Claiming This Chevy Corvette ZR1 Is HisDale Jr. tells The Drive that the car never belonged to him.READ NOW