Ferrari F1 Signs Daniil Kvyat to Developmental Role

Former Red Bull rising star and eventual Toro Rosso firee Daniil Kvyat has gained another shot at redeeming his Formula 1 career. After having his seats taken by young guns Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly, Kvyat was forced to look outside of Red Bull for an opportunity to race once again at the top tier of motorsport. Failed talks with Williams left the Russian driver without many options, but as Ferrari announced on Wednesday, he will join the Maranello crew as a development driver for the 2018 season.

Although Ferrari didn't detail Kvyat's specific role, it's likely that he will participate in simulator runs as well as some live testings. Having raced in Formula 1 since 2014, the 23-year-old could be a useful contributor to Ferrari's expanded efforts that include customer teams like Haas and Alfa Romeo Sauber.