Former WRC Co-Driver Luis Moya Survives Cerebral Aneurism

Luis Moya, former co-driver for World Rally Champion Carlos Sainz, is recovering at home in Spain after surgery for a cerebral aneurysm, reports RallySport Magazine. After his operation, he posted about his recovery on Twitter, in good spirits. "What luck I had! Recovering from a cerebral aneurysm. No aftermath!"

Moya, 57, won 24 World Rally Championship events with Carlos Sainz, making him the fourth most winning co-driver in the series. Since his WRC co-driving career, Moya worked with the Subaru World Rally Team and as a WRC Ambassador for Volkswagen. He has also reunited with his WRC teammate Sainz to compete in the Rally de Espana Historico in a Porsche. They have won the event together twice.