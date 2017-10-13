Le Mans Winner Brendan Hartley Will Race For Toro Rosso at USA Grand Prix

With Toro Rosso call-up pilot Pierre Gasly skipping the USA Grand Prix to compete for the Super Formula title, Porsche World Endurance Championship driver Brendan Hartley will stand in his place for the October 22nd event. Coming off of wins at this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans as well as last weekend's Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta, the youngster should be a competitive temp for the team as he will accompany Daniil Kvyat in Austin, Texas, as Motorsport.com reports.

Hartley, who had previous F1 junior program experience before focusing on sportscars, showed his excitement after the announcement on Friday.

"What an amazing feeling,” said the 27-year-old. “This opportunity came as somewhat of a surprise, but I never did give up on my ambition and childhood dream to reach F1.

“I have grown and learned so much since the days when I was the Red Bull and Toro Rosso reserve driver, and the tough years I went through made me stronger and even more determined."