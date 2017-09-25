Lewis Hamilton Says He Considered Retiring Before Title Battle with Vettel

Three-time Formula One world champion (and almost four-time champ) Lewis Hamilton has made his dedication to the Mercedes-AMG F1 team clear. Hamilton has certainly had his fair share of accomplishmentsin the sport. However, before 2017's title fight with Sebastian Vettel, Hamilton admitted that he had considered leaving Formula One completely.

In an interview with ITV's The Jonathan Ross Show, Hamilton confessed that he had weighed his options after clashing with teammate Nico Rosberg all throughout last season.

"There's been talks about it [retirement] and I definitely have thought about it and there's been times when I've thought there's other things I want to do, but then we're in the heat of this battle right now and I'm loving it more than ever," Hamilton said.

He mentioned that it was not because of a loss of love for the sport, but instead his concern of what could happen in the future.

"When you're in Formula One you're in the spotlight, you're at the top of the world, then it's downhill from then on—you don't earn the same money, there's not a huge amount of opportunities because you've been in that world for so long. I've been there since I was eight."