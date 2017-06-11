IndyCar Has A Brutal Night At The Texas Motor Speedway

This left just 11 cars left to finish the last 93 laps of the race.

During the red flag period, IndyCar officials made a change to the racing procedures. Due to the tires blistering so much, there would now be a mandatory pit stop for four tires every 30 laps which would be served under a competition yellow. The first pit stop mandatory stop would come right after the cars got back on track after the red flag.

After the stop, everyone the remaining 11 cars went racing again. Marco Andretti was now a lap down as he changed his rear wing during the stop. Kanaan was handed a stop and 20-second hold penalty for causing the massive wreck and blocking. This put him three laps down.

When all this was happening Ed Carpenter's crew repaired his and got him back out on track. With only 11 other cars running, they could do no worse than 12th place. That was higher than where they were running when the accident took them out. This would score them significantly more points than if they had called it a day.

As the first competition yellow and mandatory stop were about to happen, Joseph Newgarden peeled down to pit. seconds after they crossed the "pit commit" line, the course went yellow. It looked like Team Penske had found a loophole in the mandatory stop order. They pitted before everyone else and would assume the lead when the other cars came in.

Race control told them otherwise. Newgarden was told to pit again with everyone else. Team Penske was adamant that they were only told to make a stop after 30 laps and that they did not receive notice that the stop would be taken under a competition yellow. They were still in ninth place and on the lead lap, so it didn't really hurt their race.

It was also unclear how IndyCar would handle the three cars not on the lead lap. Those three cars were kept out when the top nine stopped. This gave them a lap back. Andretti was now back on the lead lap. Kanaan would get back all the laps he lost to his penalty by the end of the race.

After the first competition yellow and pit stops were complete and the track went green again. Scott Dixon had jumped Power in the pits, and Sato

After the red flag is lifted, the cars would get back on track behind the safety car. Everyone would then pit at the same time. The race would then go green. 30 laps later, regardless of any yellows in that period, the track would go yellow again. Everyone would be required to come in for a fresh set of tires. 30 laps later, it would happen again. Sounds simple enough.came out third.

Newgarden charged from the back of the pack to the front and was going for the lead. He went up into the high lane, lost control and hit the wall. This brought out the safety car yet again. IndyCar had originally said that the competition yellows and mandatory stops would come after 30 laps of green flag running. When Newgarden crashed, race control clarified that any other yellow laps would count towards the 30.

Yes, it's all very confusing. So, shortly after going green following Newgarden's crash, the final competition yellow and mandatory stop happened. It was at this stop that Kanaan finally got back on the lead lap. When the race would go green again, there would be 19 laps to go. At around 22 seconds a lap, it would be approximately a seven-minute sprint to the checkered flag. With only 11 cars on track and all but Carpenter on the lead lap, it was all or nothing.

All of the complete insanity of how this race unfolded culminated in a mad dash for the win. Everyone was running hard and closer together than they had all night. Power, Dixon, Sato, and Simon Pagenaud were fighting for the win. Kanaan and Graham Rahal made aggressive moves that put them right there behind the leaders. Max Chilton, Connor Daly, and Gabby Chaves had survived the night as well and were ready to pounce if something happened up front.

This was nail-biting, on edge of your seat racing. With so many cars destroyed over the course of the race, you would think that towards the end, those still running at the end would drive a little more conservative. No. They all could see a path to victory and went for it. The final stage of this long, confounding, and savage race was intense.

You just need to watch the final ten laps for yourself.