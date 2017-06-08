Fernando Alonso Says He'll Leave McLaren If Team Doesn't Start Winning

On the heels of some stern words from McLaren to Honda, Fernando Alonso finally dropped the bombshell that everyone saw coming. At today's driver's press conference ahead of the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix, Alonso said he would leave McLaren if the team continues losing.

Previously, Alonso had said he wanted McLaren to show him they had a winning car for 2018 by October. Today's statement, however, moved the timeline up a bit.

Simon Lazenby, a reporter for Sky Sports, asked: "What has to change to keep you at McLaren?"

The reply was very matter-of-fact. "We have to win. You know, if we are winning before September or something like that, that I will make a decision. I will stay," said Alonso.

A follow-up question was asked a few minutes later, requesting clarification on what Alonso had said about leaving McLaren. Alonso said he would make a decision in September or October, but his entire answer was much more involved that just that. (The original declaration Alonso made about leaving McLaren is at 12:34. The second exchange starts at the 18:11-minute mark.)