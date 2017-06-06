IndyCar Announces Dallara Will Build 2018 Body Kits

After recently unveiling the design for IndyCar's 2018 body kits, it was announced today that Dallara will manufacture them for all teams. Dallara has provided the survival cell for IndyCar since 1997 and the full chassis since 2008. They were involved with the design of the new body kits, all well. This makes them a natural choice to manufacture the kits for the series.

In a press release from IndyCar, President of Competition and Operations Jay Frye said the process “has been a collaborative effort from multiple parties, including input from our paddock and fans. Dallara has been a great partner, and we couldn’t be more enthused with the look, the safety enhancements and the performance objectives of the 2018 car.”

Just like now, the teams will have two kits to use. A high downforce kit will be used on road courses and short ovals, while the trimmed-out, low downforce kit will be used on super speedways. But unlike now, everyone will have the same body kit.