Don't Forget: The Monaco Grand Prix Is Also This Weekend

With all the hype around Fernando Alonso and how well he's done so far at the Indy 500, it's easy to forget that Formula One has the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend. Remember the Monaco Grand Prix? We had almost forgotten about it, too. It's the little race that Alonso is skipping so he can run at Indy.

It's Thursday, which means that today was Friday practice in Monaco. Why? Because that's just the way it's done. Why does Formula One still race around the narrow streets of Monaco? Because they do. Can the drivers even make passes on track with the wider cars of 2017? Yes, but for an inexplicable reason, someone will always try to dive down the inside of the hairpin, which almost never ends well. Now stop asking so many questions.

Why should you watch the Monaco Grand Prix? For every processional race that happens here, there is a really spectacular one. Formula One is due for a spectacular one.

This year, the cars are faster and wider, giving them less room for error than in recent years.

But the cars are only about eight inches wider, you say. This is how close they are getting the barriers in 2017.