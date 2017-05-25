F1's Chase Carey Confirms 21 Races for 2018 Calendar

Twenty circuits from across the world make up this season's Formula 1 calendar, with five of the seven continents (Africa and Antarctica excluded) represented by the presence of at least one Grand Prix. This season's calendar lost one race from the previous 2016 season, the German Grand Prix, and in 2018, a second race will drop out, though two more will come forth to take its place. Singapore will host its final Grand Prix event this September, following a decision by the event's organizers not to renew their contract with the sport. This brings an end to the decade-long run of night races held in Singapore.

Not all is doom and gloom with the loss of this Southeast Asian race, however. Next season will return to a 21-event roster, with two notable races returning in place of the Singapore event. The German Grand Prix, returning after a one year hiatus, will be held at the Hockenheimring once again. The second race to return is the French Grand Prix, to be held at Circuit Paul Ricard, which last hosted a Formula 1 Grand Prix in 1990. France itself has hosted a Grand Prix more recently, with Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours having last supported a Grand Prix in 2008. Circuit Paul Ricard has been resurfaced and redesigned to meet FIA Grade 1 safety standards, which certifies a racetrack as safe for use by the top tier of FIA-sanctioned motorsport events.

An interesting side note in the F1 Today article is that Chase Carey confirms that "five or six" cities within the United States are cozying up to Liberty Media, with the hopes of hosting their own Grand Prix events. It is known that Long Beach, New York, and Las Vegas are all interested in bringing their own races to town, with Indianapolis being one of the probable unnamed candidates. Carey is not keen to make a hasty decision, as Liberty Media has their pick of the litter, citing, "our product has a certain value and it's not as if we do not have alternatives."